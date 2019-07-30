Re-enactment of First Defenestration of Prague

Prague 2 has prepared an all-day program marking 600 years since the First Defenestration of Prague when an angry crowd of Hussites stormed Prague’s New Town Hall and threw its councillors out of the window. The protest against the contemporary direction of the Church led to the Hussite Wars which lasted until 1436.

The program on Karlovo náměstí (Charles Square) where the incident took place includes a medieval market, music, dancing and entertainment leading up to a re-enactment of the defenestration itself at around 5pm.