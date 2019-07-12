Rare porcupine born in Prague zoo

A rare North American porcupine was born at Prague zoo in mid-June, the zoo has announced. The breeders have not yet been able to determine the sex of the animal.
The large rodents, native to North America and Canada, are reminiscent of porcupines due to their coat of needle-like quills, but in fact they are closely related to guinea pigs and spend much of their life on trees.
Prague zoo has been breeding the North American porcupines since 1958.
