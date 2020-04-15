Rare Czech-bred black rhino dies in Rwanda national park

One of five rare eastern black rhinos that the Dvůr Králové Zoo sent to Rwanda last summer has died. The rhino, a male named Manny born in 2011, may have had a digestive tract disorder, said the zoo’s head of international projects.

The five rhinos were relocated to in Akagera National Park in eastern Rwanda as part of an international effort to restore the critically endangered subspecies. The local population was wiped out during a civil war in the 1990s.

Dvůr Králové Zoo is also spearheading an international effort to save the Northern White Rhino, which is on the brink of extinction.