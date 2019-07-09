Rare Barbary lion cubs born in Czech zoo

Two Barbary lion cubs have been born in Dvůr Králové Zoo, an important breeder of large African mammals since the 1970s.

The cubs, one male and one female, have not yet been named. They were born in mid-May to a two-year old lioness named Khalila and a seven-year-old male named Bart.

The zoo did not announce the birth until it was clear they were healthy.

Barbary lions are a subspecies believed to have been extinct in the wild since the 1960s. Fewer than 100 are estimated to live in captivity.