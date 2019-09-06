Rangers report act of vandalism on Snežka mountaintop

Krkonoše National Park rangers have reported an act of vandalism on the mountain top of Snežka where someone used stones and paint to create a so called mandala, about six metres in diameter.
Although rangers dismantled the configuration and cleaned up the paint they say the act has done irreparable damage to the fragile ecosystem of the alpine tundra.
The mandala appeared on the mountaintop overnight. The Krkonoše Park is considering filing a criminal complaint against an unknown offender.
