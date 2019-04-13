Rakušan elected chairman of Mayors and Independents

Vít Rakušan, the mayor of Kolín, has been elected leader of the Mayors and Independents, the smallest party in the Czech lower house, at a congress in Prague. He was the only candidate for the post and replaces outgoing chairman Petr Gazdík.

Mr. Rakušan says he aims to not only help the Mayors and Independents remain in the Chamber of Deputies but to take at least 10 percent of the vote.

He says if the party play a role in the next Czech government they will push for reform of education, the social system and the public administration.