Radka Denemarková wins Magnesia Litera with Hours of Lead

Ruth Fraňková
08-04-2019
The Magnesia Litera award for Czech book of the year has gone to ‘Hodiny z olova’ (Hours of Lead) by Radka Denemarková, a novel inspired by the author’s stay in China. Denemarková has previously won Magnesia Litera awards for prose, non-fiction and best translation.

The prestigious Magnesia Litera for the best work of prose went to Pavla Horáková’s ‘Teorie podivnosti’ (A Theory of Strangeness) about the adventures of a young researcher at the fictional Institute of Interdisciplinary Human Studies. Prizes in six other categories were also handed out at Sunday’s awards ceremony in Prague.

