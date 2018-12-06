Question time halted when no cabinet members show up

A question time session of the Chamber of Deputies was abandoned on Thursday morning when no members of the ANO-Social Democrats cabinet turned up, Novinky.cz reported. Government ministers excused their absences by citing work commitments or international trips.
Around 90 members of the 200-seat lower house had been there for the 9 am start. One minister, culture department chief Antonín Staněk, arrived after the session had been suspended.
Some members of opposition parties joked that the government was “slogging away”, a reference to a slogan frequently used by ANO.
Czech property price rises slow – but not in Prague
Number of foreign workers in Czech Republic increases to over half a million
Prague Christmas markets expected to attract thousands of tourists
Czech purchasing power rising with GDP growth, firming koruna
“Dangerous” Russia a threat to Czech Republic and EU, says Czech foreign minister