Question time halted when no cabinet members show up

A question time session of the Chamber of Deputies was abandoned on Thursday morning when no members of the ANO-Social Democrats cabinet turned up, Novinky.cz reported. Government ministers excused their absences by citing work commitments or international trips.

Around 90 members of the 200-seat lower house had been there for the 9 am start. One minister, culture department chief Antonín Staněk, arrived after the session had been suspended.

Some members of opposition parties joked that the government was “slogging away”, a reference to a slogan frequently used by ANO.