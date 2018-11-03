Quarter of Czech hospitals post loss of over 160 billion crowns

A quarter of hospitals in the Czech Republic last year posted a loss of more than 160 billion crowns, according to a report released by the Institute of Health Information and Statistics. The assets of the 137 medical facilities in question amounted to over 14 billion crowns, while their liabilities stood at 17.7 billion.

The overall costs of Czech hospitals in 2017 amounted to 160.5 billion crowns, which is a nine percent increase on the previous year.

The Ministry of Health is currently working on introducing a new system of financing medical care in hospitals, which should come into effect in 2020.