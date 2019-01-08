Quarter of Czech first division soccer players foreign

One-quarter of the players in Czech football’s top division are foreigners, iRozhlas.cz reported on Tuesday. Of the 354 players who made appearances in the autumn part of the season, 90 were not from the Czech Republic, the news site said.

While Slovaks, as is traditional, account for a large number of them, footballers from Eastern European and African states are also making their mark. Foreigners have been the top scorers at half of the top flight’s 16 clubs so far this season.