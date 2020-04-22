Quarantines can be terminated only after rapid test

Starting today, April 22, people who have been placed in quarantine will need to screen negative for the COVID 19 virus before the quarantine can be officially terminated, according to a new regulation passed by the government.

According to the government regulation the tests should be conducted by GPs and can only be performed a fortnight after the quarantine has started. The move is to prevent infected people without symptoms spreading the disease.

However many GPs say they still lack the rapid test kits required and have had to send patients to the nearest hospital for testing.