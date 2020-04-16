Quarantine must be terminated with COVID 19 test

People who have been placed in quarantine will need to screen negative for the COVID 19 virus before the quarantine can be officially terminated, according to a new regulation passed by the government.
The tests will be conducted by GPs and can only be performed a fortnight after the quarantine has started. The move is to prevent infected people without symptoms spreading the disease.
The new regulation will come into force on April 22.
