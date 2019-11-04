Putin awards Russian ‘Order of Friendship’ to Czech composer Petrov of ‘Krtek’ fame

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Czech composer Vadim Petrov the ‘Order of Friendship’, Russia’s highest state honour for foreigners.

Petrov, who was born in Prague to a Russian noble family, was granted the honour on 26 October, for strengthening the friendship and mutually enriching the cultures of the two nations and nationalities.

According to the Russian Embassy in Prague, Petrov often drew on Russian musical heritage in his compositions, wrote music for Russian TV films.

Petrov has composed nearly 1,300 works for theatre, film, radio, and television, including for Russian productions.

In the Czech Republic, Petrov is best known for composing music for the Krtek (Little Mole) cartoons and the Krkonoše Fairytales. Last year, Czech President Miloš Zeman awarded him the Medal of Merit.