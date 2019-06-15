Puma on the loose in South Bohemia

Ruth Fraňková
15-06-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

An escaped puma has been reportedly spotted in the region of Jindřichův Hradec in South Bohemia. According to the police the big cat, most likely a cougar, has been sighted several times since April, but it has only been reported now.

People from the region have been advised to restrict their walks and keep away from the local forests until the animal is captured.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 