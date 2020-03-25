Public trust in government rises after facemask deliveries

Public trust in the government has risen from 65.1 points to 70.1 points in the space of a week, research from the National Pandemic Alarm project shows.

The index numbers rose after the Czech government began with the deliveries of medical equipment to the country and promised to continue to do so as long as it was necessary, sociologist Lucie Vlčková from the Nielsen Admosphere polling agency told news site Seznam Zprávy on Wednesday.

The research also shows that public trust in the Czech government is highest among all of the countries surveyed through the National Pandemic Alarm project. These are Slovakia, Bulgaria, Hungary and Poland.

The Czech Republic also ranked highest in the rate of optimism relating to combating the pandemic, although the pesimism index, based on how Czechs see the COVID-19 outbreak developing, remains at 57.1 percent.