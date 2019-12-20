Public officials getting more threats in wake of Ostrava shooting

Doctors and civil servants are reported to be getting threats from patients in the wake of the shooting incident in Ostrava’s university hospital. Police are investigating two separate cases in which people threatened a repeat of the hospital scenario because they were unhappy with the treatment received.

A sixty-five year old man voiced the threat after his eye doctor refused to approve a health certificate for his driving licence and a fifty-year-old man in Ostrava threatened a clerk at the city council in the same manner, after being asked to bring additional papers in order to get his request processed. Both men have been charged and could face up to a year in prison.