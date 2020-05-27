Public commemorates sacrifice of paratroopers in WWII Operation Anthropoid

Several dozen people gathered in Prague’s Libeň neighbourhood this Wednesday, commemorating Czechoslovak paratroopers Jan Kubiš and Jozef Gabčík who assassinated Reichsprotektor Reinhard Heydrich in this part of the capital 78 years ago.

The commemoration was started by the playing of Scotland the Brave, a reminder that the paratroopers undertook their training in Scotland before being sent back to Czechoslovakia to carry out their mission.

Gabčík, Kubiš and five other paratroopers would die three weeks later after they were discovered the Germans while they were hiding in the Church of St. Cyril and Methodius. The assasination also led to a severe crackdown on the wider protectorate population.