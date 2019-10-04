Public can pay last respects to Karel Gott at Žofín Palace next Friday

The public will be able to pay their respects to the late Czech singer Karel Gott, who has died at the age of 80, next Friday, October 11, at Prague’s Žofín Palace.

A celebratory mass for invited guests will take place the following day at Saint Vitus’ cathedral at Prague Castle, conducted by Cardinal Dominik Duka.

Mr Gott’s widow, Ivana, announced on Thursday that after careful consideration she decided for a funeral with state honors.

Karel Gott passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80 after suffering from acute leukaemia. He sold tens of millions of albums in a career spanning almost six decades.