PSSI: No spike in disinformation on manipulative Czech sites before EU elections

The amount of disinformation on Czech websites related to the EU did not sharply increase in the lead-up to European Parliament elections, according to a local think tank.

The Prague Security Studies Institute (PSSI) monitored 31 websites notorious for spreading disinformation between April 15 and May 19.

Of the 783 texts that mentioned the EU – “a favourite target of Czech conspiracy theorists” – the sites largely focused on the “dual quality” food issue, migration, populist movements and challenging the real economic benefits of EU membership for the Czech Republic.

While there was “a minimum disinformation”, the think tank said its survey showed symbiosis between disinformation websites and certain parties.