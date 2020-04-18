Prymula: Tests to establish number infected with Covid-19 but symptom free to be done within week

Around 28,000 people taking part in a study aimed at establishing what percentage of the Czech population have had Covid-19 but not shown any symptoms of the disease should be tested within a week. The project has been delayed after initial problems with the tests, the deputy minister of health, Roman Prymula, said after a government meeting.

Experts say that establishing how many people without symptoms have gone through Covid-19 would help better predict the future development of the epidemic.

As of Saturday morning, 176 people with the coronavirus had died in the Czech Republic. A total of 6,553 cases have been detected to date, over 160,000 tests have been carried out and nearly 400 people are hospitalised with the illness.