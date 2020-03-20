Prymula: Coronavirus cases could reach 15,000 by mid-April if measures not taken

The head of the country’s Central Crisis Staff, Roman Prymula, says the number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic could reach 15,000 by mid-April, when incidence should reach a peak. Mr. Prymula said that would be a realistic scenario. However, measures taken by the government should make the numbers significantly lower, he added.

The official said that the Czech health care system had a capacity of around 800 patients in intensive care, meaning requiring ventilators. That figure could be increased to 1,500 by drawing on reserves, he said. Beyond that there would be serious problems.

As of Friday morning there were 765 registered cases of Covid-19 in the Czech Republic. A number of people are in a serious condition but as yet no deaths have been reported.