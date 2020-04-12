Prymula: an upsurge in infected persons will bring back strict restrictions

The government will stop easing the coronavirus restrictions if the number of infected comes close to 400 a day, the country’s leading epidemiologist, Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula said on Czech Television.

Mr. Prymula said the government’s plan to gradually ease restrictions and replace them with the smart quarantine plan will only work if the spread of the epidemic can be held in check.

If there is an upsurge of infected persons – and their number rises to around 400 a day – the government would be forced to tighten the reigns once again, Prymula said.

The highest number of infected persons this week was 295,registered on Wednesday.