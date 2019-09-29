Prskavec wins canoe slalom World Cup title

The Czech Republic’s Jiří Prskavec has won the World Cup title at the canoe slalom World Cup in Seu d'Urgell in Spain. The 26-year-old Czech finished almost two seconds ahead of his home rival David Llorento. Czech Vít Přindiš finished sixth, as did Tereza Fišerová in the women‘s race.
