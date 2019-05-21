Protests against justice minister Marie Benešová enter fourth week

People in Prague, Brno and other Czech cities are set to protests for the fourth time against the appointment of Marie Benešová as justice minister on Monday evening.

The organizers, the NGO A Million Moments for Democracy, call for the removal of Mrs Benešová, who they fear was installed to meddle in a criminal case against the prime minister.

Last week, an estimated 20,000 people filled Prague’s Old Town Square. The fourth rally, which is to be the culmination of a series of protests, is set to take place on Wenceslas Square.