Protests against Benešová as justice minister to take place for third time

People are set to protest for the third time against the appointment of Marie Benešová as justice minister in Prague, Brno and other Czech cities on Monday evening. Organisers Million Moments for Democracy are demanding the removal of Ms. Benešová and the installation of what they call an independent minister of justice.

Critics have linked her recent appointment by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to the fact that police have recommended that the PM face trial on charges of illicitly acquiring EU subsidies.