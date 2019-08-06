Protesters block entrance to Environment Ministry

Around 20 activists held a protest at the Ministry of the Environment in Prague on Tuesday morning. They blocked the entrance to the building and unfurled a banner suggesting department chief Richard Brabec was the “minister of environmental failure”.

Demonstrators from the groups Extinction Rebellion CR and Limity jsme my said they wished to highlight what they called the Czech government’s irresponsible approach to climate issues.

The protestors handed out leaflets saying the Czech Republic’s outmoded usage of coal was contributing to the climate crisis. They said recent approval for extending extraction at the Bílina mine was in direct contravention of the county’s international commitments.