Protesters block entrance to Environment Ministry

Ian Willoughby
06-08-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Around 20 activists held a protest at the Ministry of the Environment in Prague on Tuesday morning. They blocked the entrance to the building and unfurled a banner suggesting department chief Richard Brabec was the “minister of environmental failure”.

Demonstrators from the groups Extinction Rebellion CR and Limity jsme my said they wished to highlight what they called the Czech government’s irresponsible approach to climate issues.

The protestors handed out leaflets saying the Czech Republic’s outmoded usage of coal was contributing to the climate crisis. They said recent approval for extending extraction at the Bílina mine was in direct contravention of the county’s international commitments.

Related articles
Photo: Pixabay/Sebastian Ganso

iDnes: Czech solar panel funds lie fallow, as demand outstrips supply

The Czech Republic is under pressure from the EU to have more renewable and efficient resources in its energy mix. While companies…
Photo: Vít Pohanka

Waste collection fees in Prague to increase by 30 percent

The costs of communal waste collection in the Czech capital could rise by 30 percent, at least according to a new decree prepared by…
Photo: archive of Čížová brewery

Czech brewery rolls out first wastewater beer

A small brewery in the South Bohemian village of Čížová has produced the Czech Republic’s first beer made from recycled, purified wastewater. The…
More
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30