Protest march against prime minister and president

Over a thousand people joined a protest march against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and President Miloš Zeman on Saturday afternoon.

The march titled “In support of a civilized Czech Republic“ was organized by the civic association A Million Moments for Democracy.

Protesters said the president and prime minister were lowering the political culture in the country and argued that in the civilized world a person charged with EU subsidy fraud could never serve as prime minister.

Participants in the protest carried Czech and EU flags, as well as banners criticizing and ridiculing the two top politicians.