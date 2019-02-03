Protest against security checks at Prague Castle

Some two dozen people gathered outside Prague Castle on Sunday to protest against the security checks at the gates to the Prague Castle compound, which were introduced in 2016 and have remained in place since.

The security checks, which every tourist or local must undergo if they wish to enter the compound, have brought protests from travel agencies and members of the public who were used to visiting the seat of the head of state freely.

The president’s spokesman has repeatedly defended the security checks saying they were made following recommendations to the Office of the President by security experts.