Protest against new ombudsman in Brno

Around 300 opponents of the newly-appointed Czech Ombudsman Stanislav Křeček turned out to demonstrate against him outside the Ombudsman’s Office in Brno on Thursday evening. The protest was organized by the civic group Společně Brno which claims Křeček will not pursue a human rights agenda as the post requires.

Křeček, who was nominated by President Miloš Zeman and elected by the Chamber of Deputies, angered his critics by saying he would defend the rights of the “majority society” and that Romanies should take care of their own rights. He has also come under fire for his description of Muslim migrants as an “invasion”.

The civic movement Million Moments for Democracy is planning to hold a demonstration against the new ombudsman in Prague on Sunday.