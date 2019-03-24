Protest against European copyright reform in Prague

Czech critics of the European copyright reform took to the streets of Prague on Saturday to protest against proposed changes that they say will lead to censorship.

Protesters held up banners saying “Save the Internet” and brought a symbolic coffin indicating its fate if the bill is approved in its present form.

The biggest controversy is over Article 13 of the reform bill which critics say will prompt high-earning platforms such as Google's YouTube to use upload filters to block copyright-infringing texts, music and images to avoid expensive lawsuits from copyright holders.

Critics of the EU’s internet copyright reforms have rallied across Europe ahead of a crucial vote in the European Parliament next week.