Prosecutor recommends 10 years for ex-Prague imam facing terror charges

The state prosecutor’s office has recommended that a former Prague imam, Samer Shehadeh, receive a jail term of 10 years. He is accused of helping his brother and sister-and-law to travel to Syria to join the terrorist organisation Al-Nusra Front. Mr. Shehadeh is also charged with sending the group money via an intermediary several times.

The ex-imam has confessed in a Prague court to helping the couple and to sending money to Syria. However, he said he did not believe those actions were unlawful as he does not recognise the Syrian government and does not view the Al-Nusra Front as terrorist.

Mr. Shehadeh left the Czech Republic in 2017. However, he was later arrested in Jordan on terrorism charges and handed over to the Czech authorities.