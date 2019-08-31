Prosecutor expected to announce decision on Babiš charges Monday

The municipal state attorney’s office in Prague is expected to say on Monday whether criminal charges will be brought against the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš, and members of his family. The police have recommended that charges be filed over suspicion of abuse of EU subsidies in connection with Stork’s Nest, a hotel and conference centre near Prague. The prosecutor had until the end of August to come to a decision on the matter. The case file is reported to contain 23,000 pages.

Some members of the junior party in government, the Social Democrats, have called for ANO leader Babiš to stand down. However, party chairman Jan Hamáček says the Social Democrats will remain in the coalition even if the PM is charged.