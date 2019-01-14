Proposed bill seeks to remove slander from criminal law books

A new amendment proposed by the Social Democrats seeks to remove slander from the list of criminal acts. The bill, which has also received the approval of government, will be discussed in Parliament later this month.

The Social Democrats have defended the move as a way to relieve the police of unnecessary investigations, further state that citizens’ honour and reputation are protected by the new Civil Code. Some opposition politicians say the move is unsystematic.

Slander investigations relating to politicians have received wide coverage in the media in the past.