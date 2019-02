The amount of property investment in the Czech Republic went down by EUR 2.62 billion in 2018, a cut back of 30 percent compared to the previous year, a study by consultancy company Colliers International says. Transactions also decreased by 27 percent. According to the authors of the study this is a consequence of the low amount of quality property investments currently on offer.

Colliers International says it expects this year’s investment rate to remain largely the same as in 2018.