Prominent Czech-American Fred Malek dies at 82

The prominent Czech-American Fred Malek has died at the age of 82. The Washington-based American Friends of the Czech Republic, of which he was chairman, said in a statement that he had passed away on Sunday.
The Illinois-born Mr. Malek was one of the most successful US businessmen of Czech origin, having been president of Marriott Hotels and Northwest Airlines. He also served as an advisor to four American presidents and was a noted philanthropist.
March 15, 1939 – The day Czechoslovakia ceased to exist
“The English don’t do it that way”: three generations of a Prague family in London
Czech population hits 10.65 million, growth driven by immigration
DNA test traces direct descendants of Great Moravian noblemen
Respekt: Czech intelligence uncovered Russian hackers using IT company front