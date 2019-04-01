Projected number of new Czech first graders drops by 8,100

Brian Kenety
01-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The number of children enrolling in the first year of elementary school is down by some 8,100 from last year, according to estimates from the Ministry of Education.

According to the ministry's estimates, approximately 110,500 six-year-olds, 1,000 five-year-olds and about 25,500 seven-year-olds and older children are expected to start elementary school in September.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 