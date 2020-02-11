Prognosis: Bark beetle damage likely to double again next year

A bark beetle infestation will destroy up to 60 million cubic metres of wood in the Czech Republic this year and that figure is likely to double next year, according to a study by the environmental think tank Czech forest published on Tuesday.

The level of damage caused by the insect has doubled every year since 2017, the authors of the mid-term prognosis said

After 2021 the number of trees attacked will decline in view of the fact that less than half of all spruces living prior to the country’s bark beetle epidemic will be left standing.