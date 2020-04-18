Professor Milan Fryščák dies in New York

Professor Milan Fryščák, an important figure in the Czech community in New York, has passed away with complications related to Covid-19, the city’s chapter of the Czechoslovak Academy of Arts and Sciences announced on Facebook.

Professor Fryščák, who left Czechoslovakia for the US in the late 1950s, headed the New York Czechoslovak Academy of Arts and Sciences for several years. He taught at New York University and wrote the book Say it in Czech.