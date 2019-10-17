Production of passenger cars up by 0.7 percent in Q3

The production of passenger cars in the Czech Republic rose by 0.7 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019 to over one million units, the Automotive Industry Association announced on Thursday.

Production in September reached 125,351 cars, which is a six percent increase on the same period last year.

The growth was pulled mainly by Škoda Auto and TPCA. Škoda Auto raised output by 2.5 percent to over 670,000 vehicles while TPCA made nearly 162,000 cars, which represents a growth of 2.7 percent.