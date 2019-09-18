Production of new Škoda Superb iV plug-in hybrid launched at Kvasiny

Czech car-maker Škoda Auto on Wednesday launched serial production of its first plug-in hybrid, Škoda Superb iV.

The company invested some 12 million euros to prepare the Kvasiny plant for the specific requirements of manufacturing its first electrified production model.

The market launch of the Škoda Superb iV, which combines a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and an electric motor, is set for the beginning of 2020.