Procession of Roma musicians and dancers to pass through Prague city centre

A procession by Roma musicians, singers and dancers from all over the world will pass through the centre of Prague on Friday as part of the annual Khamoro festival. The parade will start at the lower part of Wenceslas Square at midday on Friday and head to the Old Town Square.

The 21st edition of the week-long festival of Romany culture got underway last Sunday, offering various concerts, workshops and seminars. It will culminate on Saturday with a gala concert at the Prague club SaSaZu on Saturday.