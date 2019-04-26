Problem with crude oil via Druzba persist

The Czech Republic is currently not receiving any crude oil via the Druzba pipeline, Pavel Švagr, head of the Administration of State Material Reserves, said on Friday.

Švagr said the Litvinov refinery had oil reserves that would last for seven days. If deliveries of crude oil are not resumed by then, the country will have to tap its material reserves, he told the ctk news agency.

Deliveries to several countries were suspended on Thursday due to a contamination of the oil with high levels of organic chloride.

The Russian energy ministry said Transneft was trying to fix the problem as soon as possible and the according to the latest reports Russia has said deliveries could be renewed on Monday April 29th.