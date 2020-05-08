Pro-Russian sympathisers honour memory of Russian soldiers without Night Wolves

Czech sympathizers of the Russian motorcycle club Night Wolves paid homage to the memory of Russian soldiers killed during World War II in Prague's Olšany Cemetery on Friday.
Among them was MP Jaroslav Foldyna, who arrived at the cemetery with the pro-Russian activist Jiří Černohorský. Due to closed borders, the ceremony took place without the Night Wolves this year.
Members of the bikers’ club annually organize a ride across Europe to Berlin to pay their respects to Russian war heroes. Many countries view their presence as a provocation and a security risk.
Archaeologists discover secret passage in Milevsko monastery
Czech study shows extremely low level of collective immunity to COVID 19 virus
Czech politicians get protection after reports they may become target of Kremlin hit
Association: Coronavirus crisis unlikely to dent Czech property prices
Save the Beer initiative rescues hectolitres of craft beer from destruction