Czech sympathizers of the Russian motorcycle club Night Wolves paid homage to the memory of Russian soldiers killed during World War II in Prague's Olšany Cemetery on Friday.

Among them was MP Jaroslav Foldyna, who arrived at the cemetery with the pro-Russian activist Jiří Černohorský. Due to closed borders, the ceremony took place without the Night Wolves this year.

Members of the bikers’ club annually organize a ride across Europe to Berlin to pay their respects to Russian war heroes. Many countries view their presence as a provocation and a security risk.