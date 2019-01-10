Prisoners used to deal with snow emergency in Jablonec

Prisoners were deployed to help deal with a snow calamity declared in the town of Jablonec nad Nisou in North Bohemia on Thursday. Streets and pavements are blocked and maintenance workers are struggling to cope.

Over half a metre of snow had fallen in the town, which is in an upland area, over the last two days and it was still snowing on Thursday morning.

Heavy snow has caused power blackouts in some parts of North Bohemia and around 9,000 customers were without electricity overnight.