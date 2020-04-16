Prison service wants alternate punishment for banal crimes during coronavirus crisis

The head of the prison service Petr Dohnal has asked presiding judges not to serve jail sentences for banal crimes under the present conditions in order to prevent the coronavirus infection being imported to the country’s prisons.

Dohnal said that around 500 convicts are placed in Czech jail houses every month regardless of the coronavirus crisis. He said fines and house arrest as an alternative to standard incarceration for banal crimes would help reduce the risk.

No Czech prisoner has as yet been registered COVID 19 positive. Prisoners are currently spending their days sewing face-masks for hospitals, social workers and old age homes.