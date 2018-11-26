Prime minister questioned by police over son’s alleged abduction

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš was questioned by the police on Monday in connection with an investigation into his son’s alleged abduction to Crimea.According to Czech Radio, the prime minister spent close to two hours at a Prague police station giving testimony with regard to the case.

The prime minister, who claims there was no abduction, says journalists used his son who suffers from schizophrenia, to create a slander campaign against him.

The opposition called a vote of no-confidence over the scandal last Friday, but the prime minister’s government survived it.

In a related development, according to the weekly Euro, investigators working on the Stork’s Nest case in which the prime minister is suspected of EU subsidy fraud say they will need more time to assemble evidence. The investigation is thus unlikely to be concluded by the end of the year.