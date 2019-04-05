Prime minister meets with head of anti-trust office over corruption scandal

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Friday met with the head of the Czech Anti-Trust Office, Petr Rafaj, who is suspected of corruption in a police investigation involving the Austrian firm Kapsch.

Rafaj was invited to the Office of the Government to brief the prime minister and deputy-prime minister Jan Hamáček on his involvement in the affair. Rafaj reportedly assured them that the Anti-Trust Office was impartial and independent in its decision-making.

There have been calls for Rafaj’s dismissal but the prime minister has indicated he would await the outcome of the investigation before making a decision.