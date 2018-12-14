Prime Minister Babiš to visit Europe-Africa forum in Vienna

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is due to visit the Forum Europe-Africa in Vienna on Tuesday to discuss European investments in the African countries.
The prime minister has been a long-term supporter of the idea of a large-scale economic help for Africa that would improve local conditions and reduce the causes of migration to Europe.
The Austrian forum is part of a broader concept of economic cooperation between the EU and Africa, which is to focus on sustainable investment and employment.
