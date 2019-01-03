Prime Minister Babiš and President Zeman have New Year’s lunch

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš brought his wife to the presidential country retreat of Lány on Thursday, to honour an established tradition of both the head of government and head of state having lunch together with their spouses at the start of a new year. The Office of Government says that while the meeting is mainly a social occasion, government plans including domestic and foreign policy will be discussed. At a short photo session ahead of the lunch, the President let himself be heard that he hopes he will have new year’s lunch with Mr. Babiš four more times, suggesting he would like the current prime minister to win a second term. Meanwhile, Czech media are speculating that a possible government re-shuffle could be discussed, as well as important issues in the upcoming year, including Brexit and EU parliamentary elections.