Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to visit Ukraine next week

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček will be visiting Ukraine at the beginning of next week, the Czech News Agency informed on Friday. They will be accompanied by a delegation of businesspeople.
Mr Babiš will hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Honcharuk and with president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.
The main goal of the two-day official visit is to support Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty and to back the process of the country’s approximation to the European Union.
